AI-based air conditioners introduced in South Korea

SEOUL — South Korean home appliance makers have showcased their latest lineup of air conditioners with artificial intelligence capabilities and advanced air purification features to target the premium market, industry sources said Thursday.

Industry leader Samsung Electronics Co. unveiled its latest wind-free air conditioners that gently disperse cold air through micro air holes and saves energy with advanced inverters.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new cooling system features Samsung’s Bixby digital assistance to better control temperature, humidity and air quality.

It also allows users to control other Samsung appliances connected via Wi-Fi, such as wall-mounted air conditioners, air purifiers and TVs, the company said.

“The new wind-free air conditioners based on AI technology upgraded the air purification function and presents a cool design,” Lee Jae-hwan, a senior official at Samsung’s consumer electronics division, said during a media event. “We will step up efforts to develop the air care technologies to help consumers better withstand heat waves and fine dust.”

The company also said its sleek design will seamlessly blend with the interior design to cater to discerning consumers.

Samsung’s new air conditioners will be available beginning next Thursday.

On Thursday, its smaller rival LG Electronics Inc. launched new Whisen ThinQ air conditioners outfitted with AI-based voice assistant and air purifying functions.

The 2019 models improved air purifying filters to address growing concerns of fine dust that chokes South Korea in the springtime, and sometimes even in winter, the company said.

The Whisen ThinQ air conditioners based on “interactive AI” technology allow users to cool or purify their houses with nothing more than their voice, it noted.

LG says the smart cooling devices are more energy efficient, allow users to check outside weather and pollution conditions, and can connect to other home assistants.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Whisen ThinQ air conditioners will provide differentiated value with interactive AI and a more advanced air purifying system that can be used for 365 days,” Song Dae-hyun, the head of LG Electronics’ home appliance & air solution division, said in a release. Yonhap

Read Next

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ